Small rain chances return for the weekend, Isaias threatening Florida’s east coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure and some drier air aloft led to a quiet Friday for the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern returns for the first weekend of August.

A few fair-weather clouds will stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours. Breezes will stay light and out of the west-southwest. Under that mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s. By Saturday morning, coastal communities will see upper 70s while inland locations will bottom out in the middle 70s.

There will be a slight increase in moisture as a frontal boundary to out northwest draws a touch closer to our part of the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Storms will be very spotty this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with a few middle 90s inland. A sea breeze will keep coastal communities in the upper 80s.

The extended outlook is looking dry. Rain chances will stay low next week with warm temperatures.

TROPICS: Hurricane Isaias will likely approach the eastern Florida Coast this weekend. A landfall is possible. The storm will continue moving north up the eastern seaboard through the first half of next week.

Tropical Depression Ten has formed just off the west coast of Africa. It may briefly become a tropical storm before fizzling out Sunday.