Small rain chances Monday, tracking storms midweek

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

We started off cooler this morning and with the clouds sticking around throughout the day, most stayed in the 70’s through this afternoon. Tonight, we keep a 20% chance of a shower or two with temps dropping to the mid-to-upper 60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the coast.

We keep a 20% rain chance around to start off your work week, mainly in the morning. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low-to-mid 80’s if we can get rid of the clouds! In places where clouds stick around or a shower pops up, your temps will be a bit cooler.

We dry out Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the 80’s expected, but we are keeping a close eye on Wednesday into Thursday. We are tracking a strong cold front that has the potential to bring some strong to severe storms to our neighborhood. It is too early for specifics, but we will continue to keep you updated. After that moves through, COLD air will usher in for Halloween weekend with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.