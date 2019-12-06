Small rain chances linger into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weak area of low pressure sliding across the Gulf Coast will bring continued cloudiness and small rain chances to our region this evening and weekend.

A few showers will stick around through the evening and overnight period under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will drop to 20% with a light wind out of the north. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 50s.

The area of low pressure will stall out off the coast this weekend. Expect more clouds than sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs Saturday with reach the middle 60s with a 20% chance of a quick shower through the day. That chance will favor coastal areas.

Another cold front will approach the Gulf Coast early next week. Rain chances will spike on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes through. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s. A much cooler air mass will settle into the region for the second half of next week. Highs will reach the middle and upper 50s with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.