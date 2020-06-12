Small rain chances for the weekend, Seasonably warm stretch ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hopefully you found time to get outside and enjoy what was a spectacular day weather wise on the Gulf Coast. A small rain chance will come this weekend, but most of the region will miss out.

The Gulf Coast is sandwiched between high pressure to our west and a stalled front over north central Florida to our east. The region will remain under a light north wind flow through the night. Skies will stay mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 60s for much of the region. Coastal areas will hover in the lower 70s.

The weekend will stay seasonably warm. Highs temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some deeper moisture will move in from the east. With some daytime heating, an isolated shower or storm may develop after 12 PM. The best chance will be east of Mobile Bay and I-65. Rain chances will linger through sunset. Fewer showers are expected Sunday.

The extended outlook is a dry one. High pressure will likely stay in control with lots of sunshine. Rain chances will hold at 10% or less through the week.