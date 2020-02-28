Slow Warming with Plenty of Sunshine!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Headlines include a cold start, a comfortable afternoon, and a lovely weekend!

An area of high pressure will keep our weather quiet today and through the weekend! You will be hard-pressed to find a cloud in the sky with very dry air in place. Temperatures will be more eager to warm up compared to yesterday. Highs should top out in the lower and middle 60s, close to seasonal norms. Winds start northwesterly and switch more westerly as the day goes on. By the afternoon it could be breezy with wind gusts around 20 mph.

Our skies stay dry into the weekend as the high pressure over the southeast slowly works its way to the east. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm-up. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

We will be watching a cold front early next week. Temperatures will approach spring-like levels with highs in the 70s. A chance of showers and t-storms will approach Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s still too early to discuss timing, but we’ll keep our eye on this system as a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. By Thursday, the rain goes away and seasonable temperatures return.