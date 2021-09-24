Slow warm-up expected this weekend, Sunny skies continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has been spoiled with gorgeous weather for the last two days. Good news, we look to hold onto this lovely pattern into the weekend.

A light north and northeast breeze will continue through the evening and into the overnight period. Although a few thin clouds will be possible, most of the region will remain cloudless. Temperatures will cool steadily through the evening and into the night. Expect cooler temperatures again with most Gulf Coast communities dipping into the lower and middle 50s.

The gorgeous weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s on Saturday with a light wind out of the northeast. Conditions will be similar for Sunday. A few high clouds may sneak into the area. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Highs pressure looks to stay in charge next week. A few more fair-weather clouds will dot the skies, but rain chances are looking slim to none. Highs will warm into the middle 80s with morning lows coming back up into the 60s.

We continue to watch Hurricane Sam in the Central Atlantic. The storm will continue to strengthen this weekend possibly becoming a major hurricane by Sunday. We are also monitoring what will likely become Subtropical Storm Teresa near Bermuda. Neither system is expected to impact the Gulf Coast.