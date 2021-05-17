Slim rain chances this week with a warming trend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a nice start to the week weather wise on the Gulf Coast. Rain chances are looking slim and temperatures are looking warm in the week ahead.

A plume of deep tropical moisture has plagued parts of Louisiana and Mississippi with heavy rain. This trend looks to continue. Moisture levels over our part of the Gulf Coast will remain low. Expect extra clouds through the evening and into the overnight hours. A steady east and southeast breeze will continue. Temperatures will stay on the mild side sliding through the 70s and into the 60s.

The weather pattern will stay consistent in the days ahead. Expect some clouds around for the mornings with a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm closer to seasonal levels. Highs will reach the lower 80s through mid-week.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will lead to even drier and air and even warmer temperatures. No rain is expected after Thursday. Highs will continue to warm with middle 80s by Friday. Temperatures will continue to climb possibly reach 90 by the end of the weekend.

