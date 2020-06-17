Slim rain chances this evening and through the rest of the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A warm and steamy pattern persists over the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will likely stay slim driven by an afternoon sea breeze.

Any showers that form Wednesday evening will likely wind down after sunset as we lose the heat of the day. A partly cloudy sky will become mostly clear through the night. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for most of the region. Lows will fall into the lower 70s at the coast.

This weather pattern will likely stick around through the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay quite warm during the afternoons. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. An afternoon sea breeze moving inland during the afternoons may trigger a stray shower or storm. Rain will not be widespread.

The pattern will begin to chance starting Father’s Day Sunday. Moisture will begin to slowly rise leading to a slight increase in the afternoon rain chance. Deeper atmospheric moisture is expected to overspread the region next week. This will lead to a much better coverage of showers and storms.