Slim rain chances Friday with higher rain chances for the first-half of the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has push into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Scattered clouds will stick around through the night.

Breezes will slowly increase out of the northeast with some slightly cooler air moving in. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 50s. A few upper 40s will be possible in our northern counties. Coastal communities will bottom out in the middle and upper 50s.

We will start off our Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds will stream into the region, especially after lunchtime. Highs will top out in the middle 60s. An isolated shower will be possible after 2pm. That rain chances will favor our Mississippi Counties.

Another cold front will slide across the region on Saturday. This will lead to a gloomy first half to the weekend with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. A lingering shower will be possible Sunday with clearing expected late. A much cooler air mass will begin to overspread the region. Temperatures will hover in the 50s most of the day Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny days of the Gulf Coast, but temperatures will run well below normal. Morning lows will hover in the 20s and 30s with highs in the 40s and 50.