Slim chance of rain, cloudy end to the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening Gulf Coast! We saw plenty of sunshine and blue skies today but as the evening moves on you can expect building clouds with a 10% chance of a few sprinkles. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low 50s with highs getting into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon.

Skies will stay cloudy through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This weekend we have plenty of clear, beautiful skies with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.