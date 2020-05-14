Slightly higher rain chances for Friday, Rip current risk at the coast stays high

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another warm day on the Gulf Coast with very few showers around. Rain chances will improve slightly for Friday.

A breezy southeast wind will lighten through the evening and into the overnight hours. Scattered clouds will stick around overnight wither seasonably mild temperatures. Overnight lows will range from the lower 60s inland to near 70 at the coast.

Friday will shape up very similar to Thursday with a steady breeze out of the southeast. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s. A few pop-up afternoon storms will be possible. We will keep your rain chance at 30%. A stray afternoon and early evening shower will be possible through the weekend as temperatures warm. Some upper 80s will be possible by the end of the weekend. An area of low pressure and trailing cold front will slide through the region next week. This will lead to continued chances for isolated showers.