Slight Warm Up Before Another Cool Down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast the second day of December begins like the first, COLD and below freezing in a lot of spots! As you head out the door, bundle up! Winds are lighter this morning, but there’s still a wind chill factor in some locations.

Temperatures will be a bit quicker to climb today. By the afternoon it will be upper 50s to near 60 for daytime highs. It will feel lovely thanks to plenty of sunshine. Winds will switch out of the east and eventually southeast. This will bring in more moisture and milder temperatures by tonight. Instead of starting tomorrow near freezing, the day will begin in the low to mid-40s.

The added warmth and moisture will be in the lead-up to our next system that will move through tomorrow. There will be hit or miss showers as highs climb to the mid-60s for our Thursday. Showers and a stray rumble will remain possible early on Friday before we clear and cool back down.

The weekend will see lows go back to the 30s and highs in the 50s. The cool air that arrives looks like it will stick around through at least the early half of next week.