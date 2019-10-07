Slight taste of fall on the way with scattered showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, hopefully it was a great weekend!

We’re starting the day off with a slight chance for a few showers, especially closer to the coast. It’s also mild, but not too warm.

As the day goes on our chance for rain will increase. By the afternoon the chance for showers and thunderstorms is about 50/50 meaning it’s a decent chance for rain, but not everyone will find wet weather. Temperatures will be held somewhat in check, highs will reach the upper 80s.

The reason for the higher rain chances today is due to an approaching cold front. This will help give us a glimpse of fall. Dependent on how slow it moves will determine how high rain chances will be through tonight. We’ll keep a 20% through the overnight.

Most start tomorrow in the middle and upper 60s with a steady north breeze which will be a nice change of pace. We’ll climb to the middle 80s for highs tomorrow. There will also be a small 20% chance for a few showers.

The rest of the work-week will bring comfortable conditions even though we stay above seasonable averages. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, and each day brings a slight chance for rain.

By the upcoming weekend another cold front will be on the way and it could get chilly after the front comes through!

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. Both are in the Atlantic. The one closest to the US has a low chance of developing. It’s located a few hundred miles east of the Carolinas. It’s not coming to the Gulf. The other disturbance is in the central Atlantic and has a medium chance of developing. This appears it will be staying in the central Atlantic for a while before getting caught up in the jet stream.