Slight Rain Chances and Near Seasonal Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A plume of deep tropical moisture has plagued parts of Louisiana and Mississippi with heavy rain. This trend looks to continue. Moisture levels over our part of the Gulf Coast will fairly remain low.

This morning begins with only a few passing showers and milder temperatures, mainly in the mid to upper 60s. For the afternoon into the evening, there will be a slight chance for pop-up showers and storms. Temperatures will warm closer to seasonal levels. Highs will reach the lower 80s through mid-week.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will lead to even drier and air and even warmer temperatures. No rain is expected after Thursday. Highs will continue to warm with middle 80s by Friday. Temperatures will continue to climb possibly reaching 90 by the end of the weekend.