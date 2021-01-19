Skies cloud up tonight, Rain moving in for the back half of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures warmed up quickly Tuesday under sunshine and south winds. A cold front slated to move through the region will knock back temperatures as we move into the middle of the work week.

After a warm day for the Gulf Coast, we will track a cold front that will slide through the region overnight. Temperatures will cool through the evening as clouds increase after sunset. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 40s. This will likely be a dry frontal passage with just some extra clouds. These clouds will linger into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be marked by periods of sunshine and periods of cloud cover. Highs will rebound into he middle 60s with light and variable winds. Clouds will increase again as another disturbance slides our way.

Have the umbrellas ready for Thursday and Friday. A batch of rain will develop to our north and slowly sink south through the day Thursday. The wettest period will come Thursday night through midday Friday. No storms are anticipated.