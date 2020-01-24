Showers winding down with more sunshine for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers continue to slide east and will continue to move away from the Gulf Coast.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect through 6 AM Friday.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy as the cold front moves across the region. Temperatures will hold in the lower 50s through most of the night but should fall back into the upper 40s by sunrise Friday. Areas of dense fog will be possible so please take it east

A stray shower can’t be ruled out early Friday morning, but skies should clear out by mid-morning. Expect lots of sunshine through lunchtime and the second half of Friday. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s. The weather is looking great for Senior Bowl Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase through the day, but rain will likely hold off.

Another quick-moving weather system will slide across the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This will bring cloudy skies, areas of light rain, and some cool temperatures to the Gulf Coast Sunday.