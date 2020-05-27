Showers winding down tonight, Scattered downpours again for Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A trough of low pressure sitting over the northern Gulf of Mexico along with a frontal boundary sitting to our west will lead to high moisture over the region. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue through the evening. The coverage will lessen through the night. Temperatures will stay warmer-than-average with a light easterly breeze. Lows will fall to around 70.

Rain chances will remain high for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be likely, especially after 10 am. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Winds will turn out of the south keeping humidity high.

Scattered afternoon storms will be possible again for Thursday and Friday. With a bit more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. A drier pattern will move in for the weekend and early next week thanks to a cold front. Highs will stay warm topping off near 90 with morning lows in the upper 60s. Rain chances will drop to only 10% by Sunday.