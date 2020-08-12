Showers wind down tonight, Elevated rain chances for the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers or storms will linger, but the trend will be for storms to wind down through the night. Overnight lows will range from the middle 70s inland to near 80s at the coast. A stray shower may pop up Tuesday morning near the coast or just offshore.

Moisture levels will slowly rise through the rest of the week. This will lead to a better coverage of daily showers and storms. The rain chances will go from 50% Wednesday and rise to 70% by the end of the work week. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible along with an occasional high wind gust. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler with more clouds around but will remain close to average. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The long-range forecast includes a drier air mass. Rain chances will drop through the weekend and into early next week.