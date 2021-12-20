Showers tonight, chilly day tomorrow

MOBILE, ALA. (WKRG)- Good Evening, Gulf Coast! Tracking a wave of showers trailing off the coast. Grab that umbrella, its not stopping anytime soon. Closer to the coast there is a 80% chance of rain. For our inland communities, the rain chances are lower around a 20% chance.

The rain is expected to pick up overnight into early tomorrow morning. We were pretty chilly this afternoon with temperatures around the low 50s and upper 40s. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. A stretch of sunshine to end the week into Christmas weekend! No chance of rain with mostly sunny skies. Highs will slowly get back into the mid 70s for Christmas Day. It looks like a warm one but at least we will stay dry!