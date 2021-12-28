Showers possible, warming trend continues

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off quiet in the 60’s for most. Some are seeing some patchy fog as well, so be careful on that morning commute! We are seeing a few showers this morning and that chance continues throughout the day with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s with more clouds and that rain expected. Lows tonight will drop to near 60 degrees yet again with patchy fog possible as well.

There is the chance for some strong storms both Wednesday and Thursday as a front approaches our area, however, the severe weather threat is conditional on if we can get storms to form. If we can, the environment is there for strong or severe storms, but that is not a guarantee. That front will stall just to our north keeping our pattern pretty unsettled through the week.

By the weekend, another more potent system will move in bringing the chance for more severe weather Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Uncertainties exist given we are 5-6 days out, but we will continue to keep you updated.