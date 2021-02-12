Showers possible this weekend, Tracking arctic air early next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our streak of cloudy and wet weather continues. Cool and cloudy conditions look to persist into the weekend.

A stalled frontal boundary will be a focus for continued showers. Expect fewer showers Saturday afternoon. Highs may sneak into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Clouds will linger Sunday with a small rain chance. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible by the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

More rain will com Monday along with a few thunderstorms. That will be followed by what will likely be the coldest air of the season. Temperatures on the Gulf Coast will bottom out in the lower 20s Tuesday morning with wind chills in the teens and possibly single digits.