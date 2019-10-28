Showers overnight, unsettled weather through Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

Well, today was almost a picture-perfect day in the 70’s with clear skies! This changes as we move through the night tonight. Lows will fall into the 60’s with rain coverage picking up after midnight. These showers and thunderstorms will start at the coast and move inland throughout tonight and tomorrow ahead of a warm front. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid-70’s.

The high rain coverage and unsettled weather pattern lasts though Thursday when a cold front finally sweeps through, drying us out and cooling us down dramatically by next weekend.

Next weekend highs are expected to be in the low 60’s with lows in the low-to-mid 40’s!

In the tropics, Pablo is a remnant low in the northeast Atlantic and there is a disturbance not too far away from Pablo. Neither is a threat to the US. The tropics are otherwise quiet.