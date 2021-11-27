Showers overnight and Sunday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday, Gulf Coast!

Our radar is mostly clear right now, but after sunset, showers will start to sneak into our area ahead of our next system. No storms are expected…Just light to moderate rain. This will last through tomorrow morning, but should start to clear Sunday afternoon as the secondary front moves in. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 40’s north of I-10 and upper 40’s and lower 50’s at the coast.

Your Sunday will start off rainy, but if you have any plans outside, you may want to wait until the afternoon. Highs will still only be in the mid-to-upper 50’s in our northern communities, but some of our coastal cities may hit 60 degrees.

The full sunshine returns next week with temps gradually warming into the lower 70’s by the end of the week with lows in the mid-40’s. We will bring back some clouds next Friday.  

