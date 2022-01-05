Showers for Thursday, Cooler End to the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Extra clouds have blanketed the Gulf Coast Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives Thursday to bring our next rain chance.

A light southerly breeze will develop through the evening and into the overnight period. Scattered clouds will continue to linger over the Gulf Coast. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A spotty shower will be possible by sunrise.

A cold front will march across the Gulf Coast during the early afternoon. This will bring a few scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder. Temperatures will reach 70° by the afternoon. This front will usher in some cooler air for Friday.

Break out the jackets for the end of the week! Highs will only reach the 50s with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. We will quickly warm through the weekend ahead of our next, more significant rainmaker. That arrives Sunday.