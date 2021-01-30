Showers for some tonight and Sunday morning, cooler weather ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a breezy day with clouds on the increase ahead of our next cold front to kick off your weekend. Temperatures reached the mid-60’s today with some sunshine mixed in. Tonight, lows will drop to the low 50’s in our inland communities and upper 50’s closer to the beaches.

We are expecting some scattered showers overnight with showers and isolated storms possible tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will reach near 70 degrees for most with the rain clearing out after lunch as the cold front passes. You work week will start off colder with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s with mostly sunny skies, but will warm up by midweek with rain chances returning Friday with our next front.  

