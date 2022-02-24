MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our springtime weather pattern continues, but some changes lie ahead. A cold front Friday will help to knock our temperatures back to seasonable levels by the weekend.

Extra clouds will once again build into the region after sunset. Areas of fog will be possible through the evening and into the early part of the night. A cold front will work into the region by sunrise Friday. A few showers will be possible overnight into Thursday as moisture increases. We do no anticipate thunderstorms. Overnight temperatures will range in the middle 50s in our northwestern zones to the lower 60s at the coast.

A few showers will be possible for the first half of the day. Clouds will linger through the afternoon as a northerly breeze settles in. Temperatures Highs will hold in the 60s for the day. We anticipate dry, but cloudy weather for the Friday evening parades.

Extra clouds will linger Saturday with another rain chance coming Sunday. At this point, Sunday will not be a washout. The weather pattern is looking nice and seasonable as we head into Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s.