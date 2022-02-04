MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a cold, dreary Friday on the Gulf Coast, the weather pattern looks to improve with sunshine making a welcomed return this weekend.

Skis will remain cloudy through the evening with a steady wind coming in out of the north. Keep the jackets handy. Showers will wind down with temperatures holding in the 30s and 40s. Skies will begin clearing after 10 PM allowing temperatures will fall near or just below the freezing mark by Saturday morning.

Sunshine will make a nice and welcomed return to the region Saturday. Temperatures will remain quite chilly. Afternoon highs will barely reach the lower 50s. Winds will relax though the day. Get set for another chilly night. Temperatures will start off in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning.

Another weak front will move through the region Monday bringing some clouds and a stray shower. Temperatures will remain below seasonal norms through much of next week.