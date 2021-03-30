Showers End Tonight, Severe Weather Possible for Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered rain returned to the Gulf Coast Tuesday. We will watch for a few strong and severe storms Wednesday.

A warm front will continue moving north through the evening. Scattered showers and storms will wind down after sunset. A south wind will keep the region humid and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 60s.

A cold front will approach the region Wednesday morning and move through the Gulf Coast during the afternoon and evening. A line of showers and storms will accompany the front. The storms will enter our northern/inland counties around 1 pm and will clear our region by 9 pm. During this time, a strong or severe storm will be possible. The main hazards will be damaging winds and some hail. A brief tornado will be possible for areas north of I-10.

The front will usher in a much colder air mass. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by Thursday morning with wind chills in the lower and middle 30s. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s Thursday and Friday despite sunshine. A warming trend will begin Saturday and continue into Easter.