Showers continue tonight, sunshine returning for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weak weather disturbance will slide across the Gulf Coast Thursday evening and into the night. This will bring a chance of light rain, but no thunderstorms. Skies will stay cloudy through the night with some clearing beginning around sunrise Friday. Temperatures will continue to run cooler with overnight lows falling into the lower 40s.

Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures staying well below seasonal norms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60. Steady breezes out of the north look to continue. A sunny pattern will continue for the week. The mornings will be chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. The air mass will continue to modify with highs reaching into the lower 60s.

Another small rain chance will arrive early next week with extra clouds around. Temperatures will continue their slow and steady climb through the work week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.