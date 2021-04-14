Showers and Thunderstorms this evening, more on the way tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pack the umbrella as you head out the door! We’ve had a busy day of rain its not over yet. We are seeing showers and thunderstorms streaming through our region.

There will be times of downpours and isolated severe storms will be possible. If a storm were to become severe the main concern would be the potential for damaging winds and hail, but a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The rain is expected to have a brief break later this evening.

We’ll continue to see more rounds of rain the next few days. It won’t be non-stop rain 100% of the time, but within rounds of rain, there could be downpours with a few strong storms. The Flash Flood Watch for Baldwin, Mobile, George, and Jackson Counties continues through tomorrow. Through Friday most spots will pick up 1-3″ of additional rainfall. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh County until 7 pm later this evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible behind this front.

Temperatures will run a little below normal with highs in the low to mid-70s while lows will mainly be in the 50s. Rain chances will begin to run lower by the end of the weekend into next week.