Showers and storms tonight, Drier end to the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking a cold front rolling south. This looks to bring a slight break in the humidity as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

The cold front sitting to our north will bring increased rain chances after sunset. Scattered storms will slide south with most of the rain happening before 3 am. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 70s along I-10 and closer to the coast. Inland spots will see a light northerly breeze with some lower humidity. Lows will fall into the 60s.

A frontal boundary will slow down and hover near the coast for the day Thursday. This will lead to a few showers and storms by the afternoon favoring areas closer to I-10 and the coast. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will drop a bit for Friday leading to morning lows in the middle and upper 60s. We will leave rain out of the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Your Labor Day weekend is looking great. Enjoy any outdoor activities you have planned. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will stay light. Small rain chances will make a return early next week.