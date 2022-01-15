Showers and storms this afternoon and evening, Much cooler temperatures tomorrow

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast! We will see temperatures increase into the mid-60’s and an increase in those rain chances as well. Showers and storms are likely after noon with the biggest rain chances in the News 5 area by the evening hours. There is a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for our coastal counties, so be sure to stay WEATHER AWARE this afternoon and evening. The main threat with these storms is damaging winds, but a brief, isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Temperatures overnight will drop quickly as that front passes. Lows will be in the mid-30’s, so make sure to break out the winter coat as you head out the door Sunday morning. Highs tomorrow will stay very cool in the mid-40’s. With winds near 25 to 30mph, wind chills values will keep our temperatures feeling like the 20’s and 30’s for most of the day. Some places may see a brief shower with our northern counties maybe catching a snow flurry or two.

Rain chances will be very low to start next week with temperatures slowly increasing through midweek and our next rain chance coming on Wednesday.

