MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deep tropical moisture continues over the Gulf Coast keeping humidity high and rain chances elevated.

Quick-moving showers and storms will remain widely scattered through the evening and into the night. Rain chances will pick up after midnight with new storms developing in the gulf and moving north. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. South and southeast winds will pick up to 10-15 mph.

Scattered downpours will be on and off through the day Wednesday. Some storms that develop will produce occasional gusty winds, some hail, and very heavy rain. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Rain chances will peak Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. After the front moves through, drier air will roll into the region. That will set us up for a warm, but stunning Memorial Day weekend. Humidity will drop with sunny skies.