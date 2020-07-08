Showers and storms possible through Friday, Temps really heat up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The last week has been marked by numerous showers and storms. We anticipate more sunshine in the days ahead leading to warmer temperatures.

A few showers and storms will stick around through the evening hours. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible as temperatures hover in the middle and upper 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the west overnight. A stray shower will be possible overnight as lows fall into the middle 70s.

Rain chances will continue through the end of the week. The highest rain chances will lie in our northeast counties (Conecuh, Escambia AL, Monroe, and Clarke) and in the Florida Panhandle. Highs will climb into the lower 90s aided by a bit more sunshine. Humidity will stay high leading to heat index values over 100° for many areas.

Heat will continue to build into the weekend. Widespread middle 90s will be likely with only a few showers and storms to cool us down. Temperatures will continue to run above average into next week.