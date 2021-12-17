Showers and storms for Saturday, Much cooler Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A much more unsettled weather pattern lies ahead with the approach of our next cold front.

Moisture increasing over the Gulf Coast today has led to cloudy day. Isolated showers will roll in off the Gulf of Mexico through the evening and into the night. They will be quick-moving, so the evening will not be a washout. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast late Saturday. Ahead of it, scattered showers and storms will develop with the covering increasing into the afternoon and evening. A few storms may contain some locally gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will again reach the middle 70s. The front will slide through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing an end to the rain.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. Cloudy skies and cool northeast winds will continue Monday with a disturbance moving east over the northern Gulf. This will spread another batch of rain into the region Monday evening through the first half of the day Tuesday. Sunshine will return to the Gulf Coast Wednesday with a slow warmup into Christmas.