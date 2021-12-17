Showers and storms for Saturday, Much cooler Sunday

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A much more unsettled weather pattern lies ahead with the approach of our next cold front.

Moisture increasing over the Gulf Coast today has led to cloudy day. Isolated showers will roll in off the Gulf of Mexico through the evening and into the night. They will be quick-moving, so the evening will not be a washout. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast late Saturday. Ahead of it, scattered showers and storms will develop with the covering increasing into the afternoon and evening. A few storms may contain some locally gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will again reach the middle 70s. The front will slide through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing an end to the rain.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. Cloudy skies and cool northeast winds will continue Monday with a disturbance moving east over the northern Gulf. This will spread another batch of rain into the region Monday evening through the first half of the day Tuesday. Sunshine will return to the Gulf Coast Wednesday with a slow warmup into Christmas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories