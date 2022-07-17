MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is the definition of summer on the Gulf Coast weather wise. This pattern looks to continue into this new work week.

A few spotty storms will remain possible through the evening. Most of the activity will wind down within 1-2 hours after sunset. Skies will continue to slowly clear out as we move ahead into the evening and overnight hours. We anticipate seasonable temperatures with overnight lows falling into the lower and middle 70s. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 70s along the coast.

Monday will be a textbook summer day. Expect a mostly dry start with a few rogue showers skirting the coast. Afternoon storms will develop into the afternoon and move inland with the sea breeze. The overall coverage will remain spotty with highs in the lower 90s.

It is wash, rinse, and repeat over the next few days with mainly afternoon storms and seasonably warm temperatures. The overall coverage of rain main improve by Thursday and Friday with some added moisture.