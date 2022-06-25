MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms rolled through the News 5 area this afternoon, but those cleared out heading into this evening. That rain kept our temperatures from getting as hot as they have been over the past week. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-70’s with clouds lingering in the region ahead of our next big rainmaker tomorrow. There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a couple rounds possible throughout the day. One round will move through the area in the morning hours, and then more will be possible heading into the afternoon. Storms will be scattered, but widespread. Thankfully, temperatures will only be able to reach into the low-90’s due to this system.

Our temperatures will be close to normal over the next week. Highs will sit in the low-90’s throughout the week with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the week. Rip current risk will also remain low over the next few days.

In the tropics, we are tracking two developments. One is in the tropical Atlantic off the western coast of Africa and has a 60 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. Right now, models have this storm moving into Central America and not impacting the Gulf Coast. Another formation is in the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico off the Texas coastline. This has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days and will likely not form anytime soon as the area of low pressure drifts to the west.