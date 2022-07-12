Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast weather pattern remains quite unsettled with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will remain high through the rest of the week.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the early evening with most of the rain winding down after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain through the night with a passing shower mainly near the coast. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 70s. A few more showers or storms may develop after 3 am along the coast.

Deep tropical moisture remains over the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a higher-than-average rain chance. Scattered downpours could contain locally heavy rain. With more clouds, highs will remain below average in the middle and upper 80s.

We will maintain and unsettled weather pattern through the end of the week. Rain chances will drop just a bit for the weekend.