Showers and storms continue prompting urban flood concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered summertime downpours have been plentiful this afternoon producing very heavy rain and frequent lighting.

The slow-moving nature of the storms has prompted several flood advisories. Radar estimates show 2-4″ of rain has fall over parts of northwest Florida and Lower Alabama. Areas of poor drainage may see some flooding. Please be careful driving through these tropical downpours this afternoon.

Scattered storms will lessen in coverage as we move through the early evening. Rain chances will be on a downward trend through the end of the week.