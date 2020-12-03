Showers and storms arrive tonight, Cooler temps for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have streamed into the region out ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring a chance of overnight rain to the Gulf Coast.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances look to stay rather slim through the evening and prior to midnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 60s with a southerly breeze.

Showers and storms will ramp up after midnight. A broken line of rain with embedded storms will move slowly from west to east across the region. Although the threat of severe weather is extremely low, it is not out of the question that a rogue storm could produce some gusty winds. The best chance would be mainly at the coast Friday morning.

Rain chances will come to an end by noon Friday with drier air moving in behind the front. Skies will begin clearing with a steady wind out of the northwest. Temperatures will reach the low 60s during the afternoon. We are set for another push of chilly air. Morning lows will fall back into the 30s by Saturday.