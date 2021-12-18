Showers and storm continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

Today is quite a messy day as our next system approaches. The cold front and associated main line of storms is still back off to the west, but ahead of that, we are seeing scattered showers and storms. Through this afternoon (with the scattered storms) and this evening (with the main line of storms), there is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat continues to be damaging winds….The tornado and hail threats are low, but not zero.

By Sunday morning, the storms will be out, but the clouds will stick around as the cooler air ushers in. Highs for your Sunday will only reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s north of I-10 and mid-60’s at the coastline.

The front that passes tonight will stall to our south and keep scattered rain chances around Monday and Tuesday as temps stay in the 50’s and 60’s. The sunshine finally returns Wednesday and temperatures will rebound back into the mid-to-upper 60’s by the end of the week.

An early look at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows warm above-average temperatures in the 60’s and mostly sunny skies!