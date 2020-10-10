Severe weather threat gone, pleasant Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a line of strong storms associated with Delta passed through our area this morning spawned multiple tornado warnings, as of 2:00 PM, the line has exited the News 5 area and we are no longer under any threat for severe weather. Throughout the rest of the night we will slowly clear out with lows dropping to the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tomorrow looks much more pleasant than today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80’s. We will see likely see breezy conditions with winds from the west with gusts up to 20 mph.

For the rest of your work week, there is no rain in the forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s and lows in the 60’s. We could see a couple of cold fronts pass which will help keep our air drier.

In the tropics, Delta is now post-tropical (non-tropical regular low pressure) and will continue to move to the northeast, but should not impact our weather. We are also watching another tropical wave in the central Atlantic that could organize a little this weekend and early next week as it moves west. However, by midweek next week, upper level winds become unfavorable for development.