Severe weather threat ends, windy with some clouds

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are ALL clear. The tornado watch has been allowed to expire and the severe weather threat has come to an end. That actual front is still working its way through our area with a little bit of lingering rain in NW FL. This will continue to decrease throughout the day.

We do still have some advisories in place…There is a Wind Advisory in place until later this evening…Winds will be gusty today between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. On the water, there is a Gale Warning starting this morning through Friday afternoon and a High Surf Warning in place through Friday evening.

Throughout the day today, we will clear out some this morning, but by the time the afternoon rolls around, clouds will come back into the mix, lasting through Friday as well. Highs today will reach the low-to-mid 70’s for most.

Saturday into Sunday we finally bring back full sunshine with cooler air settling in. In the tropics, there is a nor’easter that has a low chance now of becoming tropical, either way it is not going to impact us. Halloween weekend looks lovely with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s. That lasts into next week.