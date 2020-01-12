Severe Weather Threat Ends, Quieter Sunday Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After and active weather day across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S., we will look forward to a much quieter weather pattern for the back half of the weekend.

Scattered clouds and a few isolated showers will linger through the evening and overnight period. Some drier air will move in temporarily for Sunday. Morning temperatures will fall into the cooper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be much lighter and out of the north.

Sunday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase through the day and into the night. This will be thanks to a warm front beginning to lift north. A few pop-up showers or storms will be possible mainly near coastal areas. Highs temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 60s.

Your umbrellas will get a workout in the week ahead. The warm front will lift north bringing mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible which may lead to a concern for some river flooding next week. High temperatures will run well above seasonal norms. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s with morning lows in the 60s.