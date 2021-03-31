Severe weather threat ends, Much colder air on the way tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has ended for the Gulf Coast. Our attention now turns to unseasonably chilly air over the next few days.

Skies will clear overnight as colder, drier air begins to work into the region. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by sunrise Thursday. It will feel colder with a strong north wind. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday. Winds will gust up to 30-40 mph so a WIND ADVISORY is in effect.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Greene, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, and Conecuh Counties Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for much of the Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Easter Sunday. The outlook will remain dry.

MARINE WEATHER: A GALE WARNING is in effect for the Gulf Coast waters. North winds will likely gust up to 40 kts. Seas will run around 3-6 feet.