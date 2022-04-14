Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

The severe weather threat has ENDED for the News 5 area this morning! As of 2 AM, all watches and warnings were dropped. We are still seeing lingering rain and a few rumbles of thunder mainly SE of I-65 this morning.

Throughout the day, rain chances will slowly taper off but showers are possible through the lunch hour. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s for most with most drying out for the afternoon. Tonight, we stay mostly dry with lows dropping to the 50’s with a light north wind.

Most stay dry for Friday with a few showers possible here and there (20% chance). Highs will reach the upper 70’s. The front that passes today will stall just to our south for Easter weekend. This will keep scattered rain chances around at around 50%. There is a small chance of a strong or briefly severe storm with gusty winds possible. We look to finally clear out Tuesday of next week. Highs will stay in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.