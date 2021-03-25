Severe weather threat ends, Clouds and smaller rain chances continue into Friday

MOBILE, Ala. – The severe weather threat for the Gulf Coast has come to an end. The cleanup efforts will begin after several violent tornadoes brought damage and loss of life to Central Alabama.

A cold front will slide through the Gulf Coast overnight. A few showers will be possible through sunrise under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay elevated tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 60s for most of the region. Temps may run a little cooler in our northern counties.

A front will stall out across our region Friday. This will lead to a cloudy day with a south wind developing by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will remain low for Saturday, but storms are looking more likely by Sunday. Next week’s rain chances are looking somewhat uncertain. The forecast should com into better focus in the coming days.