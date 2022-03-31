Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

After a very active night with continuous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings from 8 pm until 2 am, the severe weather threat has ended for the News 5 area. The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all counties. The National Weather Service in Mobile will conduct storm surveys over the next few days.

Throughout the day, the rain will continue to move out. Skies will eventually clear this afternoon with some sunshine possible and a steady wind out of the northwest. Temps will reach the 70’s for most today. Tonight will drop to the 40’s north of I-10 and 50’s near the coast.

We continue to stay rain-free through Friday with temps in the 70’s. The front that passed today may wiggle back towards our coastline and bring some showers and storms mainly south of I-10. We then clear out again Sunday and Monday with temps near 80 degrees before we bring back the chance for strong storms Tuesday.