Severe weather threat ends, a few lingering showers tonight

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The severe weather threat has come to an end! There might be a few lingering showers over the next few hours. We will be clearing out overnight with lingering clouds throughout the day on Sunday.

North winds will set up behind the front allowing for cooler and drier air to begin filtering into the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 60s with mornings back in the 40s. We will then be back to the upper 60s by Monday with a stretch of warm, beautiful weather next week. We will be warming back into the mid 70’s by mid-week with quiet weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories