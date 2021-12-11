Severe weather threat ends, a few lingering showers tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The severe weather threat has come to an end! There might be a few lingering showers over the next few hours. We will be clearing out overnight with lingering clouds throughout the day on Sunday.

North winds will set up behind the front allowing for cooler and drier air to begin filtering into the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 60s with mornings back in the 40s. We will then be back to the upper 60s by Monday with a stretch of warm, beautiful weather next week. We will be warming back into the mid 70’s by mid-week with quiet weather.