Severe weather threat continues into the evening, Drier and cooler Monday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible through the evening with drier and cooler air for the weekend.

A cold front will march through the Gulf Coast after sunset tonight. Ahead of it, scattered showers and storms will be possible. A few strong storms could produce damaging winds, some hail, and brief tornadoes. The severe weather threat will lessen through the evening. Stay weather aware!

Cooler and drier air will rush into the region through the course of the night. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 40s. Sunshine will return Monday with highs only reaching the middle 50s. Rain chance chances are looking low for the rest of the week.